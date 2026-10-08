When Nana Patekar said he ‘never found time to live’: ‘Zindagi udhar ki hai’

When Nana Patekar said he never got time to live for himself. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75. The actor, who dedicated nearly five decades to the film industry, first took up acting to grab the attention of his father, Dinakar Patekar. Initially juggling theatre and work, Nana eventually chose to pursue theatre full-time. The actor, whose death has shocked the entire country, once admitted that he had never really found the time to live for himself. Speaking in an interview once, the actor said, “Humari zindagi udhar ki hai na (Our life belongs to others, doesn’t it?)”.

Speaking to The Lallantop just two years ago, Nana, who was 73 at the time, said, “Our life belongs to others, doesn’t it? When do we ever get to live our own life? We never really found the time to live for ourselves. Today, we are living the life of one character; tomorrow, it will be another character. Maybe the day we finally stop and pause, we will realise it. We will think about ourselves. But that day never comes. It becomes a habit.”