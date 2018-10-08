Nana Patekar addresses sexual harassment allegations LIVE UPDATES

Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss. Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss.

After Tanushree Dutta’s various interviews where she alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss, the Bollywood actor today held a press conference to address the issue.

Tanushree spoke about the incident that happened on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss where she was shooting alongside Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. As per Tanushree, a few sleazy steps were introduced at the last minute. When she objected to the same, the makers refused to pay heed. Shortly after, Tanushree tried leaving the set along with her father but their car was attacked by some goons. Many people including actor Daisy Shah, who was the choreographer’s assistant and reporter Janice Sequeira have come out with a version of the story that corroborates Tanushree’s story.

Nana has since sent a legal notice to Dutta. When the media on Sunday asked the actor about the sexual harassment allegations that Tanushree Dutta has levelled on him, he said, “Whatever I had to say, I said 10 years back. What is a lie, is a lie. I’ll hold a press conference soon.”