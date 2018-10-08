Nana Patekar addresses sexual harassment allegations LIVE UPDATES

After Tanushree Dutta’s various interviews where she alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss, the Bollywood actor today held a press conference to address the issue.
Tanushree spoke about the incident that happened on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss where she was shooting alongside Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. As per Tanushree, a few sleazy steps were introduced at the last minute. When she objected to the same, the makers refused to pay heed. Shortly after, Tanushree tried leaving the set along with her father but their car was attacked by some goons. Many people including actor Daisy Shah, who was the choreographer’s assistant and reporter Janice Sequeira have come out with a version of the story that corroborates Tanushree’s story.
Nana has since sent a legal notice to Dutta. When the media on Sunday asked the actor about the sexual harassment allegations that Tanushree Dutta has levelled on him, he said, “Whatever I had to say, I said 10 years back. What is a lie, is a lie. I’ll hold a press conference soon.”
Nana Patekar broke his silence with regard to the case today. Though he refrained from divulging much details, all he said was the truth will not change. Nana has been accused by Tanushree Dutta for sexual harassment during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleassss.
Malhar Patekar added that his father Nana Patekar thought it would be better to speak to mediapersons individually than have a press conference but because mediapersons had been outside his residence for days, he thought of addressing them collectively.
Before Nana Patekar's entry, his son Malhar told the media that a press conference was never supposed to happen and they don't know who spread the word.
"What should I say? I said 10 years ago. The truth which was 10 years ago, remains the same today and will continue to be tomorrow as well," says Nana Patekar.
"My lawyer has advised me not to speak on the matter. Hence I kept silent. Otherwise, I would have no issues talking to the press," says Nana Patekar.