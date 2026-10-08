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Inside Nana Patekar’s 27-acre Pune farmhouse where he relived childhood, found peace
Nana Patekar would be laid to rest at his Pune farmhouse which he made with love and care. The actor died on Thursday at the age of 75 from a cardiac arrest in Goa.
Nana Patekar’s death has come as a shock to the entire nation. He was not only known as an exceptional actor but also a man who helped farmers and their families rebuild lives amid severe droughts, water crises, and rising farmer suicides in Maharashtra. As the nation mourns his loss, the actor’s last rites will be carried out at his farmhouse in Donje village, near Sinhagad Road in Pune, with full state honours. It was the place where Nana spent much of his time—farming, working out, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and sometimes cooking in his outdoor kitchen and feeding his friends and workers. He built it with love and care, and found peace there.
Speaking to India TV, Nana had once expressed his wish to spend the later years of his life at his farm surrounded by friends.
“At my farm in Pune, I am trying to build 20-25 small houses. Once it is done, I will tell all the veteran artistes who today are not financially sound, I will request them to stay here. We will all sit there, pass our time, sing and recall good old days. Eat together,” he had said.
Spread across 27 acres, Nana’s farmhouse features a beautiful home surrounded by vast agricultural land, where he grew wheat, rice, pulses and vegetables. On days when he was free, Nana would not just work on the farm but also cook for the people working there.
During his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, Nana had dismissed the notion that he was a Bollywood star, saying that he was at his heart a villager. Talking about his farmhouse, he had said, “I am a man from the village and I will always remain one. I like it there. I feel as if I have got my childhood back. There are mountains all around us and we live in the middle”.
Talking about embracing a simple life, he had said, “Twenty-five, 30 peacocks come in the morning. It is a lot of fun. There is so much peace, life is so simple. I have got many times more than what I wished for. When your needs are limited, life becomes very easy.” He had also invited Amitabh Bachchan to take a break from his busy schedule and spend a week with him in the village.
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Speaking on Ashish Vidyarthi’s vlog, Nana opened up about his love for cooking and revealed that he often cooked for the workers at his farmhouse.
“Currently, I am getting a house constructed, so every fifteen days, I cook for at least 110 workers,” he said.
Despite all the fame, wealth and a career that continued until his final years, Nana preferred a simple, grounded way of life—and his farmhouse was perhaps the strongest reflection of that.
The property is protected by thick stone walls, with a large green main gate opening into the sprawling 27-acre estate. Beyond the gate are Nana’s main house, a separate guest house, verandahs, courtyards and extensive agricultural land.
The farmhouse follows a warm, rustic Indian architectural aesthetic, blending traditional craftsmanship with the relaxed, lived-in character of a countryside home.
The interiors rely heavily on natural stone walls, exposed wooden beams and timber columns, high-pitched wooden ceilings, terracotta-tiled roofs and earthy stone flooring. Large traditional wooden doors, carved wooden furniture, cane-backed chairs, antique-style cabinets, rocking chairs and handcrafted decorative elements further add to its old-world charm.
The interiors bring together old-world Indian furniture, natural materials, muted earthy tones and generous open spaces, with occasional touches of colour adding warmth and character.
Nana would also transform the farmhouse during Ganesh Chaturthi, decorating the property extensively for the celebrations. He would hold pujas and rituals and welcome guests ranging from prominent politicians to close friends and family.
Large windows and open verandahs allowed greenery and natural light to flow into the house, while courtyards, stone pathways and outdoor seating extended the same design language into the surrounding landscape.
It was not merely a farmhouse. It was a place where Nana farmed, cooked, celebrated festivals, welcomed friends, spent time with workers and imagined a quieter life surrounded by people he loved.
Nana Patekar, who was in Goa, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 75. His family has chosen to carry out his final rites at the place where, in many ways, his heart always belonged—his farmhouse in Pune. He was last seen in the film Subedaar.
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