Nana Patekar: 10 performances that showcase the actor’s extraordinary range

Few actors have been able to make menace, vulnerability, rage and humour coexist quite like Nana Patekar. Over a career spanning over five decades, he has moved effortlessly between arthouse and mainstream cinema, playing characters as varied as a ruthless don in Parinda, a disillusioned theatre legend in Natsamrat and the hilarious Uday Shetty in Welcome. Whether playing a villain, a hero, a cop, a soldier or a comic gangster, Patekar has brought an unmistakable intensity to the screen.
Here are 10 performances that capture his remarkable range as one of Indian cinema’s distinctive actors:
Nana Patekar in Salaam Bombay. (Express archive photo)
Salaam Bombay (1988): In this Oscar-nominated movie, director Mira Nair’s debut feature, Nana Patekar plays Baba Golub, a manipulative drug dealer and pimp operating in Mumbai’s red light area. His raw portrayal of Baba, who exploits children and women ruthlessly, was crucial to this gritty tale about the city’s underbelly.
Suresh Oberoi, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in Parinda. (Express archive photo)
Parinda (1989): Patekar won his first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing the role of Anna Seth, a cold-blooded underworld don. He delivered a chilling performance as a crime lord, who kills Karan (Anil Kapoor) and Paro (Madhuri Dixit) on their wedding night.
Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in Prahaar. (Express archive photo)
Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991): This marked Patekar’s impressive directorial debut. He also plays the film’s central character Major VS Chavan, who imparts commando training and later takes a stand against injustice. To make his portrayal convincing, he underwent rigorous military training for the film, which he also co-wrote.
Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar and Atul Agnihotri in Krantiveer. (Photo by K. Krishna)
Krantiveer (1994): For this high-intensity performance in this blockbuster, Patekar won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He plays Pratap who, after being disowned by his family, finds a benefactor in Laxminath (Paresh Rawal), a landlord. However, when Laxminath is murdered, Pratap vows to avenge him. He also fights against corruption, underworld dons and religious polarisation.
Story continues below this ad
Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar in Agni Sakshi. (Express archive photo)
Agni Sakshi (1996): In this suspense thriller, Patekar plays a wealthy businessman who is the obsessive and abusive former husband of Shivangi (Manisha Koirala). What makes his character menacing are his unpredictable mood swings — making quick switch from being charming to extremely angry. He won his second National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for this.
Seema Biswas and Nana Patekar in Khamoshi. (Express archive photo)
Khamoshi: The Musical (1996): In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut, he delivers a compelling performance as a hearing and speech-impaired man, who is protective about his daughter Annie (Manisha Koirala).
Nana Patekar in Ab Tak Chhappan. (Express archive photo)
Ab Tak Chhappan (2004): In this acclaimed movie directed by Shimit Amin, Patekar played a senior encounter specialist in the Mumbai Police force with intensity. The movie showcases his famous dialogue-delivery skills as well as a riveting performance as a tough cop and a loving husband.
Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome. (Express archive photo)
Welcome (2007): Patekar found a separate fanbase for playing the good-hearted gangster Uday Shetty in this comedy and its sequel Welcome Back (2015). The character’s internal monologue — “Control Uday, control!” — as he tries to calm himself, has become a popular Bollywood quote.
Story continues below this ad
Natsamrat (2016): In the play Natsamrat, Patekar played Ganpat “Appa” Belwalkar, an ageing, legendary theatre actor. In its cinematic adaptation, he plays the eccentric and outspoken actor, who finds it tough to cope with everyday life after he retires from the theatre.
Kaala (2018): Patekar was pitted against Rajinikanth in this action drama. He plays the antagonist Hari Dada who clashes with Karikalan “Kaala” (Rajinikanth) as he tries own the land owned by migrants from Tamil Nadu.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More