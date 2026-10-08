Nana Patekar: 10 performances that showcase the actor’s extraordinary range

Here are 10 performances that capture Nana Patekar's remarkable range as one of Indian cinema’s distinctive actors.

Few actors have been able to make menace, vulnerability, rage and humour coexist quite like Nana Patekar. Over a career spanning over five decades, he has moved effortlessly between arthouse and mainstream cinema, playing characters as varied as a ruthless don in Parinda, a disillusioned theatre legend in Natsamrat and the hilarious Uday Shetty in Welcome. Whether playing a villain, a hero, a cop, a soldier or a comic gangster, Patekar has brought an unmistakable intensity to the screen.

Here are 10 performances that capture his remarkable range as one of Indian cinema’s distinctive actors:

Nana Patekar in Salaam Bombay. (Express archive photo) Nana Patekar in Salaam Bombay. (Express archive photo)

Salaam Bombay (1988): In this Oscar-nominated movie, director Mira Nair’s debut feature, Nana Patekar plays Baba Golub, a manipulative drug dealer and pimp operating in Mumbai’s red light area. His raw portrayal of Baba, who exploits children and women ruthlessly, was crucial to this gritty tale about the city’s underbelly.