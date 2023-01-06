Namrata Shirodkar gives a sneak into her ‘pub lunches’ and ‘Michelin dinners’ with Mahesh Babu, Gautam and Sitara, see pics

Former actor and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar on Friday took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her vacation in London. In the post, Namrata gave a sneak into her ‘pub lunches’ and ‘Michelin dinners’ with family and friends.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Pub lunches… Michelin dinners… Tavern visits… One big bunch of happiness wrapped together with some great memories!!” Fans took to the comments section of the post and dropped red heart emoticons. One of the fans wrote, “How lovely! Everyone looks great and it looks like so much fun to kick off the new year. Happy New Year again.” One of the snaps featured Namrata and Mahesh’s kids – Gautam and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Earlier, Mahesh Babu shared pictures from their Christmas vacation in Switzerland. The Tollywood actor shared a perfect family portrait while posing in front of a Christmas tree. Mahesh also took to his Twitter handle on January 1 and wished his fans a happy new year. He wrote, “Happy New Year 2023!! Sending you all endless love and happiness!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar also shared pictures from their New Year celebration and wrote, “As we begin the new year, I just want to thank all the special people in my life who have listened without judgement, cared for me and loved me no matter what!! Leaving behind the last year with many goods and bads and looking forward to the new one!! ♥️♥️♥️ Happy new year everyone!!”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming film. The actor is also collaborating with SS Rajamouli on an action-adventure film.