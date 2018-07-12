Namrata Dutt reacts after watching Sanju: I didn’t connect with Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala

Namrata Dutt feels being Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ daughter, it’s difficult for her to make judgments about Sanju. Namrata Dutt feels being Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ daughter, it’s difficult for her to make judgments about Sanju.

Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has been applauded by all for the performance of its actors. While Ranbir Kapoor has adopted the mannerisms of Dutt quite well, Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of Sunil Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani film has got a special mention in the reviews of the biopic. But Namrata Dutt, daughter of the late actor and parliamentarian, could not connect with Rawal. Also, she found it difficult to comment on the movie since she has lived the moments shown in the film.

Talking about Paresh Rawal’s performance as her father in Sanju, Namrata told SpotBoyE, “I can’t see anyone portraying my father. He was special. Not that I didn’t like him. I didn’t connect, but I’m not the audience. I’m Sunil Dutt’s daughter.” Continuing, she also commented on Manisha Koirala’s role of Nargis Dutt. She said, “She was okay too. Being Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ daughter, it’s difficult to make judgments. If the audience connected with them, it’s great!”

Though the film is being praised for its content and its performances, there are some who have questioned the missing parts of Sanju’s life from the film.

The Ranbir Kapoor film also starring Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma focuses on Munna Bhai MBBS actor’s drug phase and his life in the jail. Released on June 29, the film has already crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crore and might soon enter the Rs 300 crore club.

