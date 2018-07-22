Namrata Dutt on Ram Gopal Varma’s Sanjay Dutt biopic: Why is he putting us through so much pain again?

Namrata Dutt opens up about Ram Gopal Varma’s film on Sanjay Dutt. Namrata Dutt opens up about Ram Gopal Varma’s film on Sanjay Dutt.

Ram Gopal Varma has lately created quite the buzz as he announced another film on Sanjay Dutt’s life. After the immense success of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, RGV is all set to throw light on the darker side of the actor’s life, according to reports. The film which is tentatively titled Sanju: The Real Story, will unfold the truth behind Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in 1993 blasts and AK 56 case.

Talking about the film to Mid-Day, Sanjay’s sister Namrata Dutt said, “It was an unfortunate episode in Sanjay’s life. He has moved past it. Why is Varma bringing up the past again?” Dutt’s family had a difficult time dealing with the accusations for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. Namrata is not in favour of the film and said, “If Sanjay gives a go-ahead, we are nobody to say no to him.”

RGV is known for his explicit work in dark cinema like Satya, Veerappan, Sarkar, among others. Namrata is not willing to revisit the haunting past of her family through RGV’s film and said, “His movies are dark. Why do you want to go on and on about Sanjay’s life? Why is he putting us through so much pain again?”

On the other hand, Varma has confirmed the film, and while talking to Mid-Day, the filmmaker had said, “Yes, I am making the film.” He has, however, not revealed the cast and other details of the film for now.

