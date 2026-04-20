Namita Thapar slams trolls after facing hate for namaz health benefits video: ‘God’s watching’

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India judge, entrepreneur, and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, became the target of trolls after she posted a video talking about the health benefits of namaz. The post resulted in Namita and her mother being called names online, as they faced brutal criticism and trolling. Now, the entrepreneur has blasted trolls and argued how no one had a problem when she spoke about the benefits of Surya Namaskar.

She said, “Peeche teen hafte se mujhe log r***i bula rahe hain non stop aur meri darling mom ko bhi gande gande naam de rahe hain for what? For making a reel on health benefits of namaz? I am a healthcare professional. Maine itne saare Hindu religions par reel banayi hai, unke health benefits par…har Yoga day pe asanas, specially Surya Namaskar ke reels banati hoon, tab toh kisi ne kuch nahi kaha (For the past three weeks, people have been calling me a prostitute non-stop, and even my dear mother has been subjected to abusive name-calling. For what? For making a reel about the health benefits of namaz? I am a healthcare professional. I’ve made several reels on Hindu rituals and their health benefits as well… every Yoga Day, I share videos on asanas, especially Surya Namaskar, and no one said anything then).”