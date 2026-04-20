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Namita Thapar slams trolls after facing hate for namaz health benefits video: ‘God’s watching’
Namita Thapar's post on Namaz's health benefits resulted in her facing brutal criticism and trolling.
Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India judge, entrepreneur, and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, became the target of trolls after she posted a video talking about the health benefits of namaz. The post resulted in Namita and her mother being called names online, as they faced brutal criticism and trolling. Now, the entrepreneur has blasted trolls and argued how no one had a problem when she spoke about the benefits of Surya Namaskar.
She said, “Peeche teen hafte se mujhe log r***i bula rahe hain non stop aur meri darling mom ko bhi gande gande naam de rahe hain for what? For making a reel on health benefits of namaz? I am a healthcare professional. Maine itne saare Hindu religions par reel banayi hai, unke health benefits par…har Yoga day pe asanas, specially Surya Namaskar ke reels banati hoon, tab toh kisi ne kuch nahi kaha (For the past three weeks, people have been calling me a prostitute non-stop, and even my dear mother has been subjected to abusive name-calling. For what? For making a reel about the health benefits of namaz? I am a healthcare professional. I’ve made several reels on Hindu rituals and their health benefits as well… every Yoga Day, I share videos on asanas, especially Surya Namaskar, and no one said anything then).”
She added, “Mujhe sikhaya gaya hai R for Religion means R for respect, and this is how you respect? Especially to women? Reservation bill pass nahi hua toh sab bol rahe hai lekin jab women ki aisi disrespect hoti hai toh fir silence kyun? I have learnt long back, aap ke liye koi nahi hain, you have to speak up for yourself. So, for all my trolls, please continue, but remember Hinduism has a concept called Karma, and I am a proud Hindu (I’ve been taught that ‘R for Religion’ means ‘R for Respect’—is this what respect looks like, especially towards women? When the reservation bill didn’t pass, everyone spoke up, but when women are disrespected like this, why the silence? I learnt long ago that no one will stand up for you; you have to speak up for yourself. So to all my trolls, please continue, but remember, Hinduism has a concept called karma, and I am a proud Hindu).”
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She concluded, “Continue at your own discretion because god’s watching you all. And for all proud, educated Hindus who believe religion means respect, especially for women, negative reels meri bahut viral hogyi, ab yeh waali viral karke dikhaao (Many of my negative reels got viral, now make this go viral).”
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What was the controversy?
On March 25, Namita posted a video in which she talked about celebrating Eid with her friends, who told her about the health benefits of Namaz and how it is a ‘full body exercise’. It helps with body flexibility, supports knees and joints, aids digestion, and is also good for mental health. While many praised Namita for being inclusive, others trolled her, and she was even subjected to personal attacks.
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