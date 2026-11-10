Namit Malhotra says ‘will make money’ on Ramayana with merch and theme park, if not movies

Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s film adaptation of the Indian epic, made history when it registered the highest haul for a Monday, by amassing over Rs 107 crore within a single day at the domestic box office. The pace seems to have picked up for the film, co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus, after the festival of Diwali, passing the crucial Monday test in unprecedented fashion. It is yet to be seen whether the film, and its sequel slated to release in cinemas worldwide in 2028, end up recovering the massive budget of over Rs 4,000 crore, Malhotra told CNN he’s confident he’ll make money on Ramayana, given the ancillaries he plans to launch soon.

Namit Malhotra confident he’ll make money on Ramayana

The report mentions the total budget of Ramayana as not even Rs 4,000 crore, but $500 million, which currently converts to Rs 4680.25 crore. “I’m not motivated by the bean-counter logic of, ‘How much money did we make or not make,” he said. “If we don’t make money with the movies, we’ll make it in the merchandise. If we don’t make it in the merchandise, we’ll make it in the theme park. If we don’t make it in the theme park, we’ll make it some other way. This is the story of Lord Rama, okay? There is no version of this where people don’t like (the movies), and it does not drive economic upside,” Malhotra said.

Even though Ramayana is co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Malhotra reiterated that all the money invested in and the risk taken on the two-part epic is his. The major expenses incurred on the film include not only the cutting-edge VFX effects by his eight-time Academy Award-winning company DNEG, but also roping in international talent like music composer Hans Zimmer (who makes his Indian debut composing the score and music alongside fellow Oscar winner AR Rahman), and mounting it on a global scale, even using the homegrown tool of Brahma AI to match the lip-sync in English and other foreign languages.

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“I don’t want to sound spiritual as a businessman. But honestly, you can’t do this right and not succeed. To me, there’s one fundamental truth: that if we do Ramayana well, and if people like it, financially we’ll be fine. That’s my fundamental belief. There’s no way to argue it. There’s no way to debate it. And I don’t think anybody in the world is smart enough to counter it with scientific or commercial logic,” he said and added, “It’s all my money. I have all the risk … I’m going all in.”

The Rs 4000 crore budget of Ramayana

Earlier this year, on the Game Changers podcast, Malhotra recalled that a lot of people, including the actors of Ramayana, asked him if he has the resources to pull off such a hugely mounted epic. “I’ve finished the first film and not borrowed a single rupee. I don’t know where the money is coming from. When people ask me how I pulled it off, even I don’t know. This is something else. It’s just happening on its own. This is not just a project or a business proposition,” he claimed. Confessing he doesn’t want to have any “compromise” in making Ramayana, he claimed he’s even willing to invest three times the money if the project demands it, out of pure “shiddat” (passion).

When co-producer Yash was asked for the breakdown of the Rs 4000 crore budget of Ramayana, he said on Aap Ki Adalat, “People have not let go of Namit Malhotra ever since he spoke about spending Rs 4,000 crore on Ramayana. This is the problem in our country. When we go abroad to promote our films, if we tell people that we have made a small-budget film, they may not give it the importance it deserves. We have to confidently tell them how much we have invested in making it. We need to showcase our country and what we are capable of.” He also explained that the Rs 4000 crore+ budget also includes the overseas marketing costs for both the parts.

This past Friday, a day after Ramayana released, Salman Khan argued that the discourse around the film should not be about its budget or business, but about the values the epic inculcates through its key characters. “I just think Ramayana should be discussed for Ramayana, and not its VFX or its cost of production. I think this narrative that Rs 4000… VFX, VFX, I just don’t think that is correct. Ramayana should be discussed for its characters, Rama, Ravana, Sita, in the scriptures,” the actor said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

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Also Read — Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5 LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 107 cr on first Monday, mints Rs 663 cr worldwide

About Ramayana Part 1

Adapted for the screen by director Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Shobana as Kaikesi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyuthjiva, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra.

The film is being distributed overseas by Sony Pictures International, and in North India by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. Released three days before the occasion of Diwali, Ramayana has amassed over Rs 413.90 crore gross and Rs 346.35 crore net at the domestic box office, and over Rs 663.90 crore worldwide in the first five days.