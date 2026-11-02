Namit Malhotra mortgaged home to start Rs 7 lakh VFX firm, now backing Rs 4,000 cr Ramayana

When Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana was announced, the name Namit Malhotra emerged in the spotlight, leaving many wondering who the man behind the ambitious Rs 4,000-crore film was. A third-generation member of a film family, Namit began his entrepreneurial journey at 18 and even mortgaged his family home to build a visual effects company, driven by the ambition to create a world-class film one day.

Namit’s film legacy began with his grandfather, MN Malhotra, who started his career as a cameraman and went on to become the first to shoot a colour film, Jhansi Ki Rani. His father, Naresh Malhotra, later produced films such as Shahenshah. Growing up in this environment, Namit too aspired to make films.

Speaking to Komal Nahta on ETC nearly 15 years ago, Namit said, “I wanted to become a filmmaker. I was extremely focused growing up to become a director and make films. Around that time, my father started a new business. So it seemed like a good opportunity to fill the technological gap in our industry.”

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“After turning 18, I was asked by my father what I wanted to do career-wise. I was not a very studious child. I didn’t enjoy studying, so I told him there are two things I don’t want to do. I don’t want to do your business, and I hate computers. Barring these two, advise me anything.”

Namit later revealed that he had deliberately ruled out the two obvious career choices his father might suggest before expressing his desire to become a film director.

However, a chance encounter during a flight changed the course of his career.

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“I bumped into my father’s friend on a flight when he asked me what I wanted to do. It was during this conversation that I told him, ‘I want to become a film director, but my father wants me to take up computer graphics.’ The friend told me that computer graphics is like filmmaking. I got fascinated, but I am not good at drawing.”

That conversation inspired Namit to pursue a computer graphics course.

“It was a three-month course. I believe in shortcuts. The instructor tried to teach me, but I couldn’t get interested. At the same time, there were some developments in post-production, and an opportunity came up to offer computer-based editing services.”

Namit then teamed up with the instructors who had taught him computer graphics and started a company in a garage.

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“None of us had any experience. I was 19, they were 21. We invested about Rs 7 lakh. My father funded some of it, and the rest was a loan from the bank.”

As the company grew, the team moved out of the garage and rented apartments in the same building to establish their studio. By 2006, the company had expanded across India.

Namit credits his father for supporting him and believing in his vision.

“I would only tell him, ‘I want to do this,’ and he would be like, ‘Then go do it.’ He even said, ‘I will put the house on the line, mortgage it.'”

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Recalling the moment his family home was mortgaged to fund the business, Namit said, “In 1997, I knew there was no bigger risk than this. My company’s turnover was Rs 75 lakh, and the loan we had taken was Rs 2 crore. I knew that if the business failed, our story would have been completely finished. After all, it was a new technology. We would have become homeless, as we had invested everything in it. I was 21. But without flinching, my father did it, maybe because I am his only son.”

For Namit, formal qualifications were never the most important factor when hiring people. He valued passion, a willingness to learn and raw talent.

“The boy who delivered chai to our team is now a core part of our team. Today, he is one of the most well-respected creative technicians in our company. He is very well-regarded in the industry.”

After three decades of building a world-class visual effects company, contributing to multiple Hollywood films, including Avatar, and winning eight Oscars, Namit finally gained the confidence to make Ramayana, the Rs 4,000-crore epic.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi, among others. The film is set to hit theatres on November 5.