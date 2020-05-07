Mira Nair understands human relationships very well: A Suitable Boy actor Namit Das

Namit Das plays Haresh Khanna in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. (Photo: Namit Das/Instagram) Namit Das plays Haresh Khanna in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. (Photo: Namit Das/Instagram)

After working on Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding stage musical, actor Namit Das is working with the filmmaker in A Suitable Boy, which also stars Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Ishaan Khatter and others in pivotal roles.

The actor recently went live from The Indian Express’ Facebook page to interact with his fans.

Excerpts from the conversation.

How has the lockdown experience been for you so far?

It is interesting. This is perhaps the first time every one of us is in such a situation. There are times when I wake up and feel disillusioned. Uncertainty is scary but what gives me solace is that even though we are physically apart, we have never bonded so much spiritually and emotionally before. It (solidarity) gives me a lot of hope. We all are in this together. We will get through this and hopefully, come out as a better human being.

You completed the shoot of A Suitable Boy.

It’s been a great experience working on Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. We shot for it last year for almost four months in Lucknow. We had a great time shooting it. I am eagerly waiting for it to come out. Technically, it comes out on BBC One later this year. Unsure on what platform it will stream in India.

How has Mira Nair’s style of working changed over the years?

She expects the best out of you. Everyone on her set brings in their A-game. They have to do that to survive on the sets. She is fantastic. She is a lovely human being. She is someone who knows human relationships so well and that is why characters in her films portray themselves so beautifully.

You have worked in all mediums (TV, web or movies). Which platform is creatively satisfying?

All the platforms, honestly. At this point, the world has become so vast. You have so many mediums through which you can reach out to the audience. And all these platforms are creatively satisfying. This is indeed the best time to be an actor because either one or the other platform will offer you work and if not, even then you have the opportunity to work on your craft and educate yourself with the knowledge available on social media.

Any hobbies you have picked up during this lockdown?

I am exploring music. I sing. Also, been reading a lot. At present, reading a book by Ramchandra Guha called Gandhi During The Independence Years. I have finished Raag Mala by Ravi Shankar. I am playing a lot of the piano too. Also, I have a huge vinyl collection, which I am sharing with my fans through my Instagram account.

You composed music for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Will we see you exploring a career in music in the industry?

I would want to. I started as a musician in college. Thanks to social media, I am picking it up again.

Are you keen to explore other genres?

Of course. I am doing a show called Arya for Hotstar, which hopefully will release in June this year. It is a very different role I have done. I am happy to be part of the show because I have attempted a negative role in it. Earlier, I played a negative role in the ZEE5 series Abhay.

