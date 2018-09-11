Namastey England song Tere Liye: Atif’s voice and Arjun-Parineeti’s chemistry make this number a winner

Namastey England song Tere Liye is composed by Mannan Shaah. Namastey England song Tere Liye is composed by Mannan Shaah.

The makers of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starred Namastey England released a romantic song today. Composed by Mannan Shaah and written by Javed Akhtar, the song titled “Tere Liye” has been sung by Atif Aslam and Akanksha Bhandari. It depicts Arjun and Parineeti’s love story in the film.

In the three minutes long video of the song, we witness the chemistry of the two actors. It takes us back to the Ishaqzaade days. Atif Aslam’s voice is the icing on the cake.

Namaste England is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It is the second installment in the Namastey London franchise. The first installment, which hit screens in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rishi Kapoor.

Namaste England is slated to release on October 19 this year.

Apart from Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun also has India’s Most Wanted in his kitty. Parineeti will soon start shooting for Jabariya Jodi, also starring Sidharth Malhotra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd