Namaste England trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer is your quintessential Bollywood rom-com

The trailer of Namaste England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is out. The three minutes long trailer narrates the story of lovebirds Param (Arjun) and Jasmeet (Parineeti). They meet, fall in love, get married and then separate only to reunite in the climax–a typical Bollywood love story setting.

As you move further in the trailer, you are reminded of last year’s release Badrinath Ki Dulhania where a career-oriented Alia Bhatt moves to Singapore to live her dream of being an air-hostess and Varun Dhawan goes after her. Replace Alia with Parineeti and Varun with Arjun with little modifications and you get the narrative of Namastey England. Parineeti’s character Jasmeet, an ambitious and driven girl, flies away to London and a lovestruck Arjun is ready to go after her “legally or illegally”. Writers Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah have presented them as a couple with opposing beliefs.

The off-screen camaraderie between Arjun and Parineeti shows in their on-screen chemistry too and the two make for a delightful couple. The trailer of the films says, “Fall in love like never before.” After watching the trailer, one can only hope for some nuance in this regular rom-com story.

Namaste England is second in the Namastey London franchise. Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rishi Kapoor, the 2007 film was received well by the audience and is one of the much-loved Bollywood romantic dramas.

A day before the release of the trailer, Parineeti expressed her nervousness as she wrote on social media, “So nervous I could cry!!!! TRAILER OUT TOMORROW 🙌🙌🙌 6th SEPTEMBER!! Baba bachaooooo 🤯🤯🤯” She even penned down a heartfelt note for co-actor Arjun with whom she shared screen in 2012 film Ishaqzaade. In her note, addressing Arjun as her “3 am friend”, Parineeti wrote, “As I stand at the eve of the trailer launch of arguably my biggest film, I cant help but feel a little emotional. This was a film I had dreamt of doing for a long time, and when I stood on the set in a traditional Indian outfit for the very first time, I felt like I was home. I don’t think I would have wanted to share this journey with anybody else but Arjun.”

She added, “He is my most compatible co-star, trustworthy mentor and an honest friend. I can totally be myself and never have to apologise for it. Non-judgemental caring, Arjun has truly taught me how to handle this complex industry and business. He has the right to scream at me when I mess up, and vice versa. 3am friend? Totally. Everyone knows him for his intelligence and knowledge about this business, his witty humour but for me, it’s his family values and beautiful upbringing that sets him apart as a person. I don’t know if we realise it, we are same-same but different 😜 Thanks baba for being my bouncing board, my partner in crime and my true true true friend. Thankyou for understanding me even when I don’t say anything! Thankyou for always listening, whether its my rubbish or my advice!! I hope this friendship continues forever, and also show in the beautiful love story we have made in Namaste England. No this is NOT a plug in for the film, this is an honest thank you note to my teacher, because baba you’ve truly taught me a lot (also because we will never say such nice things in person 🤣)! Love you! Now please RTGS 75 million my bank account by Monday thanks. @arjunkapoor.”

Apart from Namaste England, Parineeti and Arjun will also be seen together in Dibakar Banerjee’s romantic thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and produced by Reliance Entertainment, the film is slated to release on October 19 this year.

