Namaste England posters: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra prove love knows no distance

The makers of Namaste England, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, dropped two new posters of the film on Tuesday. Both the leading stars shared posters of the film on their Instagram handles. Sharing the posters, Parineeti wrote, “A film that I still can’t believe I am a part of!!! From Punjab to London, we are here to say NAMASTE ENGLAND !! ❤️❤️💙💙.” Arjun wrote, “No mountain is high enough & no distance far enough for love !” Sharing another poster of the film, he wrote, “Love knows no distance…Presenting to you the second #NamasteEnglandPoster!”

While the first poster features a Union Jack print dupatta clad Parineeti alongside a confused Arjun Kapoor, in the other poster you can see Arjun donning a t-shirt with similar print. The leading pair is seen posing on the streets of London with popular monuments of the city in the backdrop.

According to the makers, Namaste England is “a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London.”

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. Namaste England, which will reunite Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on screen after six long years, is set to hit the theatres on October 19.

