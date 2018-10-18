Namaste England and Badhaai Ho movie release LIVE UPDATES

It is Namaste England vs Badhaai Ho at the Bollywood box office. It is Namaste England vs Badhaai Ho at the Bollywood box office.

Both Namaste England and Badhaai Ho are releasing on October 18. These films were earlier scheduled to release on October 19 but the release date was changed because of the Dussehra holiday. With a long weekend ahead, both these films are aiming to please the audience.

Namatse England stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The film is a love story set in Punjab and England and is set in the same universe as the 2007 film Namastey London. The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and written by Ritesh Shah and Suresh Nair.

Badhaai Ho stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao among others. Badhaai Ho is a quirky slice of life comedy of a family where an older woman (Neena Gupta) gets pregnant when her grown-up son (Khurrana) is about to get married. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is written by Shanatanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.