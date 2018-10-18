Namaste England and Badhaai Ho movie release LIVE UPDATES

Both Namaste England and Badhaai Ho are releasing on October 18. These films were earlier scheduled to release on October 19 but the release date was changed because of the Dussehra holiday. With a long weekend ahead, both these films are aiming to please the audience.
Namatse England stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The film is a love story set in Punjab and England and is set in the same universe as the 2007 film Namastey London. The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and written by Ritesh Shah and Suresh Nair.
Badhaai Ho stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao among others. Badhaai Ho is a quirky slice of life comedy of a family where an older woman (Neena Gupta) gets pregnant when her grown-up son (Khurrana) is about to get married. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is written by Shanatanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta said, "No one has shown anything such as this (an elder woman getting pregnant) in Hindi films. However, the film has more to offer than just the pregnancy aspect. The film is beautiful, comical and even makes you cry. I have always wanted to play this middle-class housewife. However, because of this idiotic image of a strong woman, I never got these kind roles. So, this is my first time. A substantial role. So, everything just fitted well. I am very lucky to have this part. I did my best for the character."
Also Read | Neena Gupta: Always wanted to play a housewife but my idiotic strong image did not let that happen
Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted a collection of Rs 5-6 crore for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England on Friday.
Also Read: Namaste England box office prediction
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Badhaai Ho is a light comedy and it has a more effective trailer. It has got the movie buffs excited for the film. So, it has a higher chance of overpowering Namaste England in terms of box office numbers. It is expected to mint Rs 6-7 crore on the day of its release.”