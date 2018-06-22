Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Arjun Kapoor writes a heartfelt note after wrapping up Namaste England

Arjun Kapoor posted a photo with Parineeti Chopra and director Vipul Shah along with a heartfelt message on Twitter after wrapping up his upcoming movie Namaste England. The second film after Namastey London will release on October 19.

By: ANI | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 5:38:02 pm
arjun kappor parineeti chopra Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were last seen together in Ishaqzaade.
And it’s a “wonderful” wrap to the Namaste England journey. Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to describe his feelings of working with actor Parinneti Chopra and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Arjun tweeted a happy picture from the wrap-up party of the film, writing, “The series continues. Life is always better in black & white… Wrapped another wonderful journey with #VipulShah sir & @ParineetiChopra. @NamasteEngFilm is complete & we’ll be bringing it to u guys this Dussehra!!!”

Talking about the journey, the 32-year-old said, “The image of 3 of us smiling is a small example of how Vipul Sir and his team made us feel. We have smiled through the good & bad days and hopefully made a film that will make all of u smile exactly the way we are…”

Namastey London was applauded for the performance of its lead actors and the music by Himesh Reshammiya. It was after the success of this 2007’s film, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, that director Vipul Amrutlal Shah planned to make another one in the franchise. There were a few reports in 2011 stating that Akshay Kumar will play the lead again, but the film was never made back then.

After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and Parineeti will be sharing the big screen for the second time after almost six years. Namaste England, a sequel of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Namaste London, is scheduled to release on October 19.

Details about the plot have not been revealed yet but it is speculated that this will be a stand-alone film and the story will not have much connection to Namastey London.

