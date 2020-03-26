Namaste Darshako: Fun posts from Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

Sara Ali Khan shares her fun moments on Instagram. Sara Ali Khan shares her fun moments on Instagram.

From Namaste Darshako to Sara ka Sara Sara, Sara Ali Khan has one of the most fun Instagram accounts when it comes to Bollywood actors. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently crossed 20 million followers mark on the photo sharing app.

Here are some of the most entertaining posts from Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram timeline:

1. A little while before the country went into lockdown, Sara Ali Khan turned a tour guide in the holy city of Benaras.

2. Sara Ali Khan has never shied away from talking about the time when she was a big girl. Sara was just as fun and bubbly as she is today.

3. Sara comes up with some of the funniest, wittiest lines as her captions.

4. Sara’s video series ‘Watch With Sara’ is super fun. Here, she took her followers around Central Park, New York.

5. Sara is very close to her mother Amrita Singh and she features on Sara’s Instagram quite a lot.

6. Sara charmed us all with her very first appearance, even before Kedarnath released. She was so kicked about buying a ticket to her first film that she made a video of it which, of course, went viral.

7. This throwback video on Sara’s timeline is hilarious.

8. When Sara tried paragliding in Switzerland and realised that she is in a video, the actor quickly started live commentary, cutely starting off with “look mommy, I am flying on my own…”

9. All of Sara’s pictures with her father Saif Ali Khan are beautiful. Her ‘Happy Fathers’ Day’ wishes and random throwback pictures with Saif, and her siblings Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are delightful and would warm your heart.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No 1.

