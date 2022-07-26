Nakuul Mehta morphs himself in Ranveer Singh’s nude photo: ‘Haters will say…’

After Ranveer Singh‘s nude photoshoot went viral, TV star Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a photoshopped version of the nude photo, in which the Bollywood actor’s face was replaced with his face.

Nakuul captioned the image, “Haters will say I borrowed Ranveer Singh’s carpet.”

Nakuul Mehta’s colleagues dropped funny but complimentary comments under the post. While Harleen Sethi wrote, “Fab, Nakks, uff,” Drashti Dhami dropped multiple laughing emojis. Aahana Kumra dropped fire and laughter emojis, even as a fan mentioned, “I actually believed this.”

Ranveer Singh bared it all for the Paper magazine. The pictures from the photoshoot have since gone viral. While many were impressed with Ranveer’s photoshoot, a few also trolled the actor. The Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Ranveer for posting photos from his nude photoshoot on his Instagram account. The action came after a Mumbai-based lawyer and an NGO lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, added officials.

A note released by the Mumbai police said that by posting his nude photos, the actor had ended up being a poor influence on young children and society at large. The pictures have also attempted to outrage the modesty of women, the note read.

Ranveer Singh has been booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.

Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the controversy and said that the photoshoot was Ranveer’s way of “demanding justice for gender equality,” adding, “If women can show off their bodies, why can’t men?”

RGV told ETimes that it was ‘hypocritical’ of everyone to judge men and women by different standards. Recently, at the Darlings trailer launch, Alia Bhatt had also supported Ranveer’s choices, stating that she cannot tolerate anything negative about her ‘favourite Ranveer Singh’.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.