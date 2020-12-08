Nail Polish trailer: Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul promise a riveting courtroom drama

Nail Polish will stream on ZEE5 on January 1, 2021.

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming courtroom drama Nail Polish is out. The Bugs Bhargava Krishna directorial stars Manav Kaul, Arjun Rampal and Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, we meet Sid Jaisingh (Rampal), a high profile defence lawyer who is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he wins Veer Singh’s case. Veer (Kaul) is accused of killing two migrant children. On the surface, Nail Polish seems to revolve around a simple murder trial, but there is more to it than meets the eye.

The story of Nail Polish moves back and forth in time, thus making it interesting for the audience. According to the makers, the film is “a uniquely constructed murder trial where the back story and the court proceedings are seamlessly interwoven into a journey of criminal discovery that leaves the audience guessing till the very end.”

There’s not enough proof and the truth is slipping away.⌛ Verdict out on the 1st of January. Stay tuned. #NailPolish #ShadesOfLaw pic.twitter.com/PGzUMRx189 — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) December 8, 2020

Calling the film a ‘promising project’, Arjun Rampal had earlier said in a statement, “With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special.” For Manav Kaul, Veer Singh is the “most difficult and thrilling” role he has played to date.

Nail Polish will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 1, 2021.

