Nail Polish teaser: Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul lead this courtroom drama

Nail Polish starts streaming on ZEE5 from January 1, 2021. (Photo: ZEE5/YouTube)

The teaser of ZEE5 original film Nail Polish is out. The movie stars Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.

In the teaser, we see Arjun’s character gasping for breath underwater, and Manav’s character is seen struggling as well. Arjun’s character says in a voice-over, “The mind commits the crime. The body takes the blame.”

Nail Polish is said to be a courtroom drama where the judge is being played by Rajit Kapur.

As per the makers, Nail Polish is “a uniquely constructed murder trial where the back story and the court proceedings are seamlessly interwoven into a journey of criminal discovery that leaves the audience guessing till the very end.”

Earlier, Arjun Rampal had shared a poster of the film. The caption read, “A case so mysterious where you will wonder, what’s the right verdict?”

Nail Polish, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 1, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd