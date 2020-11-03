scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Nail Polish teaser: Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul lead this courtroom drama

Nail Polish stars Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur in pivotal roles. The film starts streaming on ZEE5 from January 1, 2021.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | November 3, 2020 7:37:48 pm
nail polish teaserNail Polish starts streaming on ZEE5 from January 1, 2021. (Photo: ZEE5/YouTube)

The teaser of ZEE5 original film Nail Polish is out. The movie stars Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.

In the teaser, we see Arjun’s character gasping for breath underwater, and Manav’s character is seen struggling as well. Arjun’s character says in a voice-over, “The mind commits the crime. The body takes the blame.”

Nail Polish is said to be a courtroom drama where the judge is being played by Rajit Kapur.

As per the makers, Nail Polish is “a uniquely constructed murder trial where the back story and the court proceedings are seamlessly interwoven into a journey of criminal discovery that leaves the audience guessing till the very end.”

Earlier, Arjun Rampal had shared a poster of the film. The caption read, “A case so mysterious where you will wonder, what’s the right verdict?”

Nail Polish, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 1, 2021.

