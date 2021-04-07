Nagma tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving first shot of vaccine

Actor-politician Nagma has tested positive for COVID-19, after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Nagma shared that she’s quarantined herself at home.

“Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take all necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe!” Nagma tweeted.

Nagma had taken her first jab on April 2. She had earlier shared that soon after her first dose, she got fever, cough and cold. Nagma tweeted, “Have taken my first dose of #CovidVaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough , eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon have been advised by the dr to stay at home for two days under observation.”

Nagma isn’t the first celebrity who got infected after taking the first shot of the vaccine. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also tested positive for coronavirus recently. He shared his diagnosis on social media.

The first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine does offer a degree of protection, but it doesn’t necessarily mean a beneficiary would not be susceptible to the infection. After the second dose, clinical trials show, the body has a better chance of fighting the infection.