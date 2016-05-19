Nagesh Kukunoor’s Dhanak to become a novel

Nagesh Kukunoor is coming back to take you on an emotional and inspiring road journey through his latest directorial work, Dhanak. Nagesh Kukunoor is coming back to take you on an emotional and inspiring road journey through his latest directorial work, Dhanak.

Film-maker Nagesh Kukunoor, who is known for heartwarming films like Iqbal (2005) and Aashayein (2010), is coming back to take you on an emotional and inspiring road journey through his latest directorial work, Dhanak. The movie, which has received international appreciation at film festivals, has given its award-winning maker yet another reason to celebrate.

Dhanak will now be adapted into a novel by award-winning children’s author, Anushka Ravishankar. One of India’s rapidly growing publishing houses, Duckbill Books, will publish the book, which could just be India’s first children’s movie novelisation.

It is a delight that children’s films are finally getting their due in India. And the makers of Dhanak are ecstatic that their story is the stepping stone to this great endeavour.

Dhanak revolves around the emotional story of a 10-year-old girl Pari, who traverses across Rajasthan with her blind brother, 8, to fulfil her promise to him that he will be able to see before his next birthday. To do this she decides to rope-in her real-life hero Shah Rukh Khan. But how will the two reach the superstar? And will SRK help Pari fulfil her promise?

Dhanak has been written and directed by Nagesh, and stars Krrish Chhabria and Hetal Gada in the lead. The rest of the cast includes Vipin Sharma, Rajiv Laxman, Suresh Menon and Gulfam Khan. The film has been produced by Manish Mundra, Nagesh Kukunoor and Elahé Hiptoola.

The novel is slated to hit stands on June 10, while the film is scheduled to release a week later on June 17.

