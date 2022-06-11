Nagarjuna’s character in Brahmastra revealed, Ayaan Mukerji shares first look and teases ‘Nandi Astra’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Saturday revealed the first look of superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna from the upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt epic has Nagarjuna portraying the role of an artist named Anish, who wields a ‘Nandi Astra’.

Ayan released the motion poster of the film featuring Nagarjuna in Telugu and Hindi. The Telugu version of the multi-starrer is presented by RRR and Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Earlier, Ayan had revealed the first look of Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film, Guru. Karan Johar had previously released glimpses of the first song from the film, “Kesariya”.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan wrote, “ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA 💥 When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) – A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!! He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream – of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!💥.”

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s third film, and the recently married Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first film together. The actors met on the sets of the film over five years ago, and tied the knot in April this year.

Brahmastra is touted as a trilogy. The first part will release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.