Nagarjuna wraps shoot of Brahmastra, says ‘can’t wait to witness the outstanding world Ayan Mukerji has created’

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has wrapped up the shooting of his next big Bollywood project, Brahmastra. The latest schedule of the film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy, was shooting in Mumbai. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is said to be a superhero fantasy story.

Nagarjuna, who was last seen in Telugu film Manmadhudu 2, tweeted some clicks from the sets of Brahmastra while being all praise for the movie, and its cast and crew.

“And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra,” Nagarjuna’s tweet read.

Brahmastra has been in the making for a couple of years now and is expected to release in theatres in 2021. The movie, which is the first onscreen collaboration of Ranbir and Alia, was initially announced as a trilogy. From summer 2020, it got pushed to December 2020, due to post-production work and the shutting down of cinema halls in the aftermath of the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Brahmastra still awaits a release date.

Speaking about the delay in its release, Alia had earlier said, “That’s because it’s a really different kind of a film. So good things take time.”

Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ayan Mukerji has previously helmed blockbusters Wake Up Sid, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, both starring Ranbir Kapoor.