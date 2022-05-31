Nagarjuna says Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘most humble’ superstar, calls Alia Bhatt ‘a small firecracker’

Nagarjuna is all geared up for his Bollywood comeback. The actor, who has Hindi films like Khuda Gawah, Criminal and Zakhm among others to his credit, is going to play a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli unveiled a teaser of Brahmastra in Vishakapatnam. During the event, Nagarjuna sent the team a video message describing his experience of working with the cast of the film. After expressing his disappointment on not being around for the promotion of the film in Vizag, Nagarjuna said, “I am also eagerly waiting for the Brahmastra trailer to release because three years of hard work has gone into the film.”

Nagarjuna said Brahmastra is a special film for him. Stating the reason, he said, “I grew up watching legendary Nageshwara Rao garu and NTR garu’s films. I have seen their mythological films. In those films, they would use many astras (weapons) but Brahmastra is the most powerful. There is another reason to why I like the film – Amitabh Bachchan sir. I really like him. It is an honour to be part of this film along with him. I love the moments I have spent with him.”

Nagarjuna was also all praise for Ranbir Kapoor. He called him “one of the most talented actors”. The actor said that even though Ranbir is a superstar, “he is the most humble person I have met”.

“When it comes to his films, be it Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid or Sanju, it is unbelievable that the same person has played all these characters. I enjoyed every minute which I spent with him,” he said. Referring to Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna called her “a small firecracker”. “The script she chooses, she lives it completely,” the actor added.

Nagarjuna also spoke about Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The actor revealed that Ayan had visited his home to narrate his part. “I am so happy to have been part of the film. I have seen your passion. You have created a different universe. Your hard work will pay off,” he said.

Nagarjuna concluded his video message by wishing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt “a happy married life, health and happiness always”.

Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9 this year.