‘Look how real it is’: Nagarjuna recalls Ranbir Kapoor’s obsession with Arjun Reddy

One of the most controversial Indian movies of this decade, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal (2023) faced massive backlash for its glorification of toxic masculinity and misogyny. Yet, it earned significant praise from a segment of the audience who dubbed it a cinematic achievement, particularly for its writing and technical aspects.

Ranbir Kapoor’s unshakable trust in Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Despite its bold themes and portrayals, Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently admitted that Ranbir Kapoor had no reservations about the movie or its scenes at any point and that he trusted him completely from start to finish. During a conversation with veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and Telugu star Nagarjuna on EveryDay Cinema YouTube channel, Vanga stated, “Ranbir Kapoor never had any doubts because everything felt new and he had no references.”