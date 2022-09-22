scorecardresearch
Nagarjuna learns sword fighting for The Ghost, watch video

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will be seen doing high octane action in Telugu thriller The Ghost.

NagarjunaNagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan’s The Ghost will release on October 5.

Telugu star Nagarjuna on Thursday released a BTS video from his upcoming Telugu film The Ghost, for which he and co-star Sonal Chauhan underwent intensive training to handle guns and swords. The video has been edited in a stylish manner, giving fans a sneak peek into the thrill which the movie promises.

In the video, Nagarjuna is seen learning how to use a tamahagane, a Japanese sword made from special steel. With the help of a trainer, the actor’s training translates into thrilling action scenes. Sonal too is seen handling guns of all kinds.

Nagarjuna shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, “Here’s the intense Guns and Swords action video. You’re in for a high-octane ride, you have my (s)word.”

Also Read |Nagarjuna hints at spin-off of his Brahmastra character Anish: ‘We talked about it’

Check out the training video here:

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan play interpol officers in The Ghost. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the movie will have a pre-release event in STBC Grounds of Kurnool on September 25. The film is being produced by Suniel Narang in association with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners.

The Ghost is set to release in theatres on October 5.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Hindi film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has set cash registers ringing at the box office. In the movie, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Nagarjuna plays the role of Anish/Nandi Astra.

