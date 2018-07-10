Brahmastra: Nagarjuna to join Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Telugu star Nagarjuna will be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Telugu star Nagarjuna will be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is all set to join the cast of Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, according to reports.

Nagarjuna’s last Hindi release was JP Dutta’s 2013 film LOC Kargil. The actor had been wanting to do a Bollywood film for a while and gave his nod to Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, especially after he heard that his close friend Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the project.

“Nagarjuna wanted to do a Hindi film from a long time but was looking for an interesting project. He finally gave his nod to this one,” the Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Brahmastra’s lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also generated quite the buzz, thanks to their alleged relationship. The stars have also been in the news for churning out hits like Raazi and Sanju.

Amitabh Bachchan, who also stars in Brahmastra, which is eventually going to be developed into a trilogy, has only good words to say about Alia and Ranbir.

“So back to where we were .. yes .. getting rid of sleep induced writing, one that was of some questioning by my leading lady and leading man at BRAHMASTRA last night – the adorable Alia Bhatt and the striking presence of Ranbir Kapoor… This generation is a revelation .. they think so fast speak so fast .. I need to put on my spikes just to keep with up with them .. and I do not just speak of the two cuties on set .. its the other young that work on set .. ” the superstar had earlier said about Alia and Ranbir on his blog.

