Nagarjuna Akkineni starts shooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, strikes a pose with Mouni Roy

Nagarjuna Akkineni has geared up for his Bollywood comeback with Brahmastra. The actor, who last appeared in JP Dutta’s LOC Kargil in 2003, will appear in a Hindi film after 15 years. Nagarjuna had flown to Europe a few days ago for the same. Mouni Roy, who is also a part of the film, recently shared a photo of herself with the Telugu star on Instagram. She captioned the image as, “Grateful thankful peaceful about all the shoot days these days ❤️”

She shared another picture with director Ayan Mukerji, which she captioned as,”Freud once said “Love and work, work and love; that’s all there is. Always at my happiest self with em favouriteś. Favourites coz ,”no apparent reason”❤️!!!!

Best Boy-Friend + @hussain.dalal = magic manic days 🌟💫”

Earlier, Nagarjuna had spoken about working on the film with IANS, “Yes, I am doing Brahmastra. It is my first Hindi film in a very long time. I can’t remember when was the last time I did a Hindi film. I think it was Mahesh Bhatt’s Zakhm.”

When the star was told that his last Hindi film was J.P. Dutta’s LOC Kargil in 2003, Nagarjuna said, “Oh yes, LOC. But that was a brief role, though a lot of fun to do. Zakhm was my last full-fledged role in a Hindi film. I still remember Alia Bhatt as a child on Bhatt saab’s set. Now I am working with her in Brahmastra. How time flies.”

The actor, who had shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah, is excited to work with the new lot of actors.

“Except Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) with whom I’ve worked in Khuda Gawah, they are all new to me. I’m working for the first time with Karan Johar, (director) Ayan Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.”

