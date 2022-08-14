scorecardresearch
Naga Chaitanya wants Varun Dhawan to play his part in the remake of this movie: ‘He is a complete package’

Naga Chaitanya heaped praise on Varun Dhawan and called him someone who can perform action stunts and dance choreography equally well.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 8:15:29 pm
Naga Chaitanya, Varun DhawanNaga Chaitanya was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya, Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Actor Naga Chaitanya , who is busy promoting the film Laal Singh Chaddha, has revealed the name of the Bollywood actor who he wishes to see in the Hindi remake of Tadakha. Calling his film Tadakha a ‘commercial entertainer’, the actor disclosed that his choice was Varun Dhawan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when the actor was asked about which actor, in his opinion, would be best suited to play his part in the Hindi version of Tadakha, Chaitanya said, “Varun Dhawan because he is great in action. He dances really well, acts really well. I mean he is a complete package, and Tadakha is an out and out commercial entertainer.”

Previously, Naga Chaitanya had said in an interview that ‘do not mistake Tadakha as a complete action flick’. Talking to Rangalahari, the actor had said, “Tadakha  will attract audience from all segments including the mass audiences. The action part is very fresh in this film.”

Tadakha was the Telugu remake of Tamil  hit film Vettai starring Arya and Madhavan. Apart from Naga Chaitanya,  Tamannaah, Andrea Jeremiah and Sunil played pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, the film was released in 2013.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha, which had a poor opening day at the box-office. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh and is an official remake of the iconic Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

