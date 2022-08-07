scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Naga Chaitanya on Laal Singh Chaddha avoiding clash with KGF 2: ‘Both have a very different texture, they deserve…’

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy promoting the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie releases on August 11 in cinemas.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 10:25:37 am
laal singh chaddha aamir khan naga chaitanyaNaga Chaitanya is currently promoting the film Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: IMDB)

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, was originally scheduled to release on April 14 along with KGF 2, but was postponed until August 11 owing to technical difficulties. On the other hand, Khan had said that Laal Singh Chaddha had been saved because it did not clash with KGF 2. Naga Chaitanya, who plays a pivotal role in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently opened up about Aamir’s statement regarding the clash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

In an interview with DNA, Naga Chaitanya was asked to comment on Khan’s ‘getting saved’ comment. The actor said, “See saved as in… a film like KGF Chapter 2 deserves the space and a film like Laal Singh Chaddha deserves its own space. I definitely didn’t want to see both the films coming together on the same day because both are beautiful films. I’ve watched KGF and I’ve also watched Laal Singh Chaddha… both have a very different texture to it, different emotional connect, both are poles apart and both deserve their space. At the end of the day, both are brilliantly made films, so, am happy that both the films got their solo releases”.

Previously, Khan had confessed on the show Koffee With Karan Season Seven, that he is stressed and scared about Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. Karan Johar asked Aamir, “Are you stressed?”, to which he replied, “Of course I am stressed, kaise sawaal pooch raha hai  (What kind of questions are you asking?).” He further added, “We are excited that we have made a good film, lekin agar film logon ko pasand nahin aayi, bahut dil toot jaayega (If people don’t like it, we will be heartbroken).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Also read |Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

Although the film avoided a clash in April, it is all set for an Independence Day clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11. It is a remake of the iconic Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a Telugu boy named Balaraju, in the film. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 10:25:37 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Opinion

As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Sri Lanka defers arrival of China ship, go-ahead given hours before Gota fled

Sri Lanka defers arrival of China ship, go-ahead given hours before Gota fled

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement