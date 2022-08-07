Naga Chaitanya on Laal Singh Chaddha avoiding clash with KGF 2: ‘Both have a very different texture, they deserve…’

August 7, 2022 10:25:37 am
Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, was originally scheduled to release on April 14 along with KGF 2, but was postponed until August 11 owing to technical difficulties. On the other hand, Khan had said that Laal Singh Chaddha had been saved because it did not clash with KGF 2. Naga Chaitanya, who plays a pivotal role in Laal Singh Chaddha, recently opened up about Aamir’s statement regarding the clash.
In an interview with DNA, Naga Chaitanya was asked to comment on Khan’s ‘getting saved’ comment. The actor said, “See saved as in… a film like KGF Chapter 2 deserves the space and a film like Laal Singh Chaddha deserves its own space. I definitely didn’t want to see both the films coming together on the same day because both are beautiful films. I’ve watched KGF and I’ve also watched Laal Singh Chaddha… both have a very different texture to it, different emotional connect, both are poles apart and both deserve their space. At the end of the day, both are brilliantly made films, so, am happy that both the films got their solo releases”.
Previously, Khan had confessed on the show Koffee With Karan Season Seven, that he is stressed and scared about Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. Karan Johar asked Aamir, “Are you stressed?”, to which he replied, “Of course I am stressed, kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What kind of questions are you asking?).” He further added, “We are excited that we have made a good film, lekin agar film logon ko pasand nahin aayi, bahut dil toot jaayega (If people don’t like it, we will be heartbroken).”
Although the film avoided a clash in April, it is all set for an Independence Day clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on August 11. It is a remake of the iconic Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a Telugu boy named Balaraju, in the film. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.
