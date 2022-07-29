scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Naga Chaitanya’s character Bala in Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by his grandfather; Aamir Khan calls him ‘well brought up’. Watch video

Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 7:27:16 pm
laal singh chaddha aamir khan naga chaitanyaNaga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan during the making of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Actor Aamir Khan is all praise for Naga Chaitanya who makes his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers on Friday, we see the cast and crew talking about working with Naga and how his character Balaraju Bodi aka Bala has his family legacy attached to it.

Naga plays the friend of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh in the movie, when the latter is serving in the Indian army. Naga reveals that his character’s name Balaraju is an ode to his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s 1948 film by the same name. Naga shared that the moustache he’s sporting in Laal Singh Chaddha is also inspired by the late actor.

Also watch |Aamir Khan introduces ‘the world of Laal Singh Chaddha’ in new BTS video

Naga Chaitanya’s character Bala has a distinguished look due to a protruding lower jawline. The actor said once he wore the denture, he was completely into his character. Aamir Khan couldn’t praise his co-star any less. “I felt such comfort as a producer working with Chay. He’s a team player. As an actor, he’s so on the ball. He drowns himself in the shot completely.”

Director Advait Chandan revealed that unlike so many Hindi-speaking actors he’s worked with, Naga was more thorough with his dialogues despite Hindi not being his mother tongue. “We had to tell him even his character doesn’t know Hindi that well. So go easy on Hindi (laughs).”

Others from the crew called Naga Chaitanya a “thorough gentleman” who was a delight to work with. Aamir Khan shared that he called up Naga’s parents Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati to thank them for bringing up their son well.

Also read |Chiranjeevi hugs teary-eyed Aamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha’s special preview: ‘What a gem of a film’

Naga said he got so involved in the movie that the day his schedule ended, he felt emotional and didn’t want to move on.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The movie releases on August 11.

