Nag Ashwin hails Aditya Dhar’s ‘genius’ in Dhurandhar 2, lauds Ranveer Singh for ‘always raising the bar’

Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to rewrite box office history with every passing day. The Ranveer Singh-led film, which released on March 19, has comfortably crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark, collecting Rs 1,027.95 crore gross in India and an impressive Rs 1,392.23 crore worldwide.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film now stands just behind Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 in the list of India’s highest-grossing films. Alongside its strong theatrical run, the film has also been drawing praise from across the industry, with Nag Ashwin, director of Kalki 2898 AD, among the latest to weigh in.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, Nag wrote, “The genius of Aditya Dhar really shines in the beginning and ending of Dhurandhar 2. Beyond all the action and explosion, it is the mother’s hug and the longing for that hug, that hit hardest.”

Photo: Instagram/Nag Ashwin Photo: Instagram/Nag Ashwin

He also praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, adding, “Ranveer Singh always vanishing into his roles. Always raising the bar. Congratulations to the team for becoming India’s highest grossing film.”

Dhurandhar 2 has been receiving praise from across the Indian film industry. Several leading names from the South, including Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, S. S. Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni, have also publicly praised the film.

Priyadarshan praises Dhurandhar 2

Earlier, filmmaker Priyadarshan also lauded Dhurandhar 2, crediting Aditya Dhar’s conviction for its success. “Today, Aditya is motivating me. I never taught him anything, but he learnt while working. He is motivating me through his work,” he said in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

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For context, Aditya had worked as a dialogue writer on Priyadarshan’s Aakrosh (2010) and Tezz (2012) before stepping into direction.

He further added, “I loved the film. He (Aditya) broke the complete theory of Bollywood and Indian cinema. People said films should be shot this way and that way. He broke everything and succeeded. That revolution he created is historic. Now he can sleep. He will be remembered like (the makers of) Sholay.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s advice to Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also praised the film’s technical achievements along with its performances.

He wrote, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you. Everyone has done exceptional work.”

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Vivek also offered a word of advice to the director, writing, “And Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive. And everyone else in #TeamDhurandhar, you rock.”

Karan Johar praises Dhurandhar 2

Karan Johar also shared his thoughts on Instagram, addressing the ongoing conversation around the film’s themes while applauding Dhar’s craft.

He wrote, “The discussions on testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari, charting his journey of revenge.

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