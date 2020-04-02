Nafisa Ali: Wish the police stop beating people who are trying to bring food for their families

Nafisa Ali is currently stuck in Goa with her daughter. (Photo: Nafisa Ali/Instagram) Nafisa Ali is currently stuck in Goa with her daughter. (Photo: Nafisa Ali/Instagram)

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali, who is currently in Goa with her daughter, on Thursday took to Instagram to share how local cart vegetable vendors should be allowed in residential areas to prevent long queues in the marketplace. She also suggested that young people visit the elderly living in their vicinity and ask them if they need anything.

In her long Instagram post, Ali, a cancer survivor, wrote, “I am well … in Goa. I just wish the police stop beating people who are trying to bring food for their families. The local cart vegetable vendors that go door to door in colonies are really the best way of social distancing. As people standing in long queues pose a health risk. Maybe the young should go door to door asking elders what they need and help by buying and bring it home for them as all the shops are shut. People need to go distances to collect.”

The Major Saab actor expressed gratitude towards a friend who helped her with vegetables. “Also at lockdown, it’s important to feel you are not alone that we are all family. I got vegetables 2 days ago, thanks to a friend who delivered and I shared it with everyone living near me,” Ali added.

⁦@narendramodi⁩⁦@PMOIndia⁩⁦@ANI⁩ :my niece was declared COVID 19+ ( traveled back from Switzerland) is today 2 weeks later declared ‘Negative’ .A young persons first hand account – WE NEED welcome food kits to be handed over at admission. https://t.co/yd5yOyCW2j — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) March 30, 2020

In one of her earlier tweets, Nafisa Ali talked about her niece Diya Naidu who tested positive for COVID-19 after she returned from Switzerland. Diya has recovered from the disease and is doing well now.

