Nafisa Ali treks at 11,000 ft. amid cancer battle: ‘Made me feel brand new after surgery’

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is currently battling a recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer, recently trekked to an altitude of 11,000 feet near Rohtang Pass. She took to Instagram to post glimpses from her adventurous trek, which made her feel “brand new” after surgery and multiple chemotherapy sessions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nafisa shared a video from her trek and spoke about the support she received from her loved ones during the climb. “Trekking at 11,000 feet for a super picnic with friends and family. See me being helped by my son in law and grandson helping me down the track. It made me feel brand new after surgery and my many chemos,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the actor’s family members are seen supporting her during the trek as she took in the scenic beauty of the mountains.

Several photos from the day also showcased special moments spent with her friends and relatives.

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In one of the captions, Nafisa Ali talked about the beautiful landscape and revealed, “After crossing the Atal Tunnel, we had a picnic lunch at 11,000 feet at a place called Sissu. It was just a grand experience.”

Later on, the veteran actor shared a video in which she was seen making her way across a rocky path with her son-in-law and grandson’s help. “At 11,000 feet -near Rohtang- with Adil (my son-in-law) and Aamair pushing me up the rocks I finally made it up to the car. It was too much fun,” the caption read.

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Nafisa Ali on cancer diagnosis

Nafisa Ali Sodhi was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018 and later went into remission. However, the illness returned last year.

During a conversation with Fit Tak, Nafisa opened up about the recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer. She shared, “I knew my stomach pain was cancer, but doctors were not able to diagnose and this led to stage 4. I came back to Delhi after two months, and I told my doctor, ‘I don’t agree with your diagnosis. There has to be something wrong with me’.”

The actor further added, “I became very upset. I actually cried in front of the doctor and said, ‘I am the last person who goes to the doctor, and if I have come repeatedly, you have to take it seriously. I told the doctor, ‘I’ve got appendicitis, and all of you have diagnosed me wrong.’ That’s when the doctors finally sat up and took notice.”