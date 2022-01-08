Nafisa Ali shares picture from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, fans send ‘get well soon’ messages

Actor Nafisa Ali has tested positive for Covid-19, she informed her fans on Saturday morning. The actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram, sitting in a hospital bed. She wrote that she had high fever and throat congestion, but is doing much better. She said she hopes she will be discharged in a few days.

“Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa . Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive,” she captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the picture, many of her fans and friends wished her a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Nafisa,” wrote jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. “Wishing you a super speedy recover,” one person wrote on Instagram, while another comment read, “Resting will help you recover faster. Been there done that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi)

Several other celebrities have also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Maanvi Gagroo and Madhur Bhandarkar shared on their respective social media platforms that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Swara Bhasker on Friday tweeted, “Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home.” Mahesh Babu and music composer Thaman S are also among the celebrities who have tested positive for the virus.

India reported 1,41,986 daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as state governments introduced fresh measures to curb the third wave of the virus.