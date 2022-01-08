Nafisa Ali shares picture from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, fans send ‘get well soon’ messages

January 8, 2022 8:00:27 pm
Actor Nafisa Ali has tested positive for Covid-19, she informed her fans on Saturday morning. The actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram, sitting in a hospital bed. She wrote that she had high fever and throat congestion, but is doing much better. She said she hopes she will be discharged in a few days.
“Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa . Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpositive,” she captioned the post.
As soon as she shared the picture, many of her fans and friends wished her a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Nafisa,” wrote jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali. “Wishing you a super speedy recover,” one person wrote on Instagram, while another comment read, “Resting will help you recover faster. Been there done that.”
View this post on Instagram
Several other celebrities have also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Maanvi Gagroo and Madhur Bhandarkar shared on their respective social media platforms that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Swara Bhasker on Friday tweeted, “Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home.” Mahesh Babu and music composer Thaman S are also among the celebrities who have tested positive for the virus.
India reported 1,41,986 daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as state governments introduced fresh measures to curb the third wave of the virus.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-