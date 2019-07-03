Nafisa Ali on Zaira Wasim quitting films: I just felt for the young actor

National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim recently decided to quit the film industry citing its interference with her faith and religion. After her long Instagram post, many from the film fraternity came out in support and some questioned her decision. The latest one to join the bandwagon of supporters is veteran actor Nafisa Ali.

Advertising

The actor who survived Stage 3 cancer took to her Instagram account and sent out the message “work is your choice, it is your freedom, your independent right.” In her post, Nafisa, who has worked in films like Major Saab, Life In A Metro, Guzaarish and others, wrote, “This is the new me … older, grey and feeling positive. I saw myself when I was 20 and I just felt for young actor Zaira Wasim. I thought let me put this message out that work is something which is your choice, it is your freedom, your independent right. There are many pressures young people are surrounded by… but if you have a choice, make you sure you think and make the right choice. Because I always look back and say why did I give in, why did I listen to my father, I should have listened to myself.”

Earlier, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan also lend their support to Dangal actor Zaira Wasim.

Nafisa Ali also had a stint in politics. But now, after recovering from cancer, the 62-year-old actor wishes to return to the movies. Sharing a monochrome photo of herself, she wrote, “I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema. So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor, I need to work to express my emotions. I will not be dictated to. May God give each of us the strength to follow our dreams.”

Further, in the caption, the Major Saab actor once again urged people to stop religious intolerance. “Stop targeting young women in India. Stop religious intolerance. Stop dictating to Indians. India is unique and we must protect our secular fabric. Stop this divide and rule. Focus on a better world,” she added.