Nafisa Ali confirms ‘cancer is in remission’, she is ready to return to films

Actor Nafisa Ali is in the process of returning to films as her cancer is in remission. The 64-year-old actor took to her social media platforms to share that she is reading scripts and preparing to face the camera once again.

Sharing her picture holding a film script, Nafisa wrote, “Reading a film script after ages …off to Mumbai to act after years with my cancer in remission. I am so looking forward to a creative medium.”

Nafisa was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. A few months after the film’s released in July 2018, Nafisa Ali had revealed that she had been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

Nafisa had also shared that she was having a tough time in Goa during the coronavirus induced lockdown as she was also going through chemotherapy.

Since her cancer diagnosis, the former Miss India has been living in Goa where she was receiving treatment. While her chemotherapy session were going on, the 64-year-old actor had shared that she was also seeking treatment for leucoderma. She shared several posts on Instagram giving an update about her cancer treatment, and life in the coastal destination.

After her battle with cancer in July 2019, Nafisa had taken to her social media platforms, asking for work in films, mainly roles “perfect for a senior actor.”

Nafisa Ali, a former Miss India, made her debut as a young actress in Shashi Kapoor’s Junoon in 1979. Since then, she has worked in numerous Bollywood films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Life In A Metro and Major Saab.