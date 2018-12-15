Nafisa Ali gets hair shorn by grandchildren as she undergoes chemotherapy

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali revealed that she got diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in November. Now, the 61-year-old actor who has been undergoing chemotherapy has got her hair shorn by her grandchildren.

In her latest Instagram posts, Nafisa shared her bald picture with the caption, “All done ✅” and also posted a video where her granddaughter and grandson are cutting her hair. Along with the video, the Major Saab actor wrote, “Asked my grandchildren to cut my hair as then they will not realise that I am going through Chemo .We had fun ! #beinghuman #peritonealcancer #chemotherapy#family#love.”

A few days ago, Nafisa posted a photo of her falling hair as she was undergoing cancer treatment. She captioned it as, “My hair has started falling out in heaps … it made me cry … not for vanity but the reality that I have cancer and that Chemotherapy is working finally sank in . I will shave my hair off tomorrow.”

Hailing from West Bengal, Nafisa is known for her work in Bollywood films like Junoon, Major Saab, Life in a Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana. Most recently, she appeared in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s gangster drama Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She also starred in 2007 Malayalam film Big B.

Also a social activist, Nafisa shared a photo with politician and friend Sonia Gandhi a few days back. “Just met my precious friend who wished me luck & to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer. 😍” she wrote along with the photo.

Nafisa Ali has also had a stint in politics. She contested the Lok Sabha elections of 2009 from Lucknow on a Samajwadi Party ticket. But in November that year, she rejoined Congress.