Roohi song Nadiyon Paar: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles up the screen in this remix. Watch

“One more remix”: Karan Johar’s surprise expression in Simmba number seems to have become the new normal. In a bid to create some buzz, filmmakers and music composers have found an easy way out by recreating old songs. Horror-comedy Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, joins the list as it released its latest song — “Nadiyon Paar”. A take on Shamur’s popular 2008 song “Let the music play”, the video has Janhvi in a never seen before avatar.

The film’s first song “Panghat” had a more dramatic feel to it while “Nadiyon Paar” comes across as a true-blue Bollywood dance number. While the actor keeps giving her fans a glimpse of her dance moves on social media, it’s for the first time we see her do a solo performance on screen. And we must add, Janhvi does a pretty good job at it. Dressed in a sequined one-shoulder top, paired with a matching high-slit skirt, the actor looks stunning, as she does the perfect belly moves, while adding a bit of shimmy.

Recreated by Sachin-Jigar and additional vocals by Rashmeet Kaur, the song is catchy. And given the nostalgic element, will go on to become a hit at parties soon. However, we just wish the choreographers had worked harder on certain dance steps. Having been witnessed to Nora Fatehi’s sultry belly dance moves, the audiences’ expectations have gone up. Also, given Janhvi is a trained dancer, the team could have got her to do so much more.

PS: The desert feel plus the sepia tone makes the video a little too overwhelming. It’s almost as if we are looking at the video through a pair of yellow glasses.

Along with Janhvi Kapoor, Roohi also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film tells the story of a witch Roohi (Janhvi), who abducts brides on their honeymoon. How two men, Veer and Raj (Rajkummar and Varun) from the village take up the responsibility to save the brides from her, forms the core of the plot. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film has been bankrolled by Maddock Films. It’s scheduled to release in theatres on March 11.