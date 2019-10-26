‘Naah Goriye’ from Bala has Ayushmann Khurrana showing his ‘sexy side’

The latest track from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala titled “Naah Goriye” is out. The number is basically a remake of singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu’s “Naah” which was released in 2017.

Sandhu himself makes an appearance in this sultry song, which also features Khurrana and Sonam Bajwa. Something must be said about Bollywood’s recent trend of redoing older songs instead of making original stuff. But still, this song, just like the original, is pretty catchy and is sure to become a regular feature of parties in the next few months.

Ayushmann posted the song’s link on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “The song you can and can’t say Naah to at the same time! 😉 #NaahGoriye song out now! http://bit.ly/NaahGoriye_Bala #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @saurabhshukla_s #SeemaPahwa @nowitsabhi @bajwasonam.”

Bala stars Ayushmann as a man suffering from the problem of premature balding. Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey and Saurabh Shukla play supporting roles. Amar Kaushik, known for helming Stree, is directing the film with a script penned by Niren Bhatt and Karan Malhotra.

Bala is scheduled to release on November 7.