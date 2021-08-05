Naagin 2 actor Arzoo Govitrikar says husband Siddharth Sabharwal ‘beat her black and blue’, has Russian girlfriend

Actor Arzoo Govitrikar has filed for divorce from her husband Siddharth Sabharwal, citing domestic abuse. Arzoo, the sister of Aditi Govitrikar, has appeared in the film Baghban and the television show Naagin 2.

Arzoo had filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband in 2019, where Arzoo said that they had fought over Siddharth’s alcohol consumption. She had claimed he dragged her into the bathroom at 4 am and hit her badly.

She told ETimes TV, “Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn’t continue with Siddharth. I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago.”

She added that she had been beaten ‘black and blue’ by him. “But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn’t come out because I didn’t want my bruises to be seen.”

Arzoo also alleged that he was unfaithful to her, and she confronted him about his new girlfriend. She says that she has documented the violence and infidelity through CCTV footage and his personal chats. “Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was born three years after we became man and wife, he simply drifted apart,” Arzoo said, adding, “He started sleeping in another room. After that, I found out that he has a Russian girlfriend; he was constantly on chats with her. I confronted him about her. I don’t know if they’re together now because he stays separately. Mind you, I have those chats and the CCTV footage of his violence and it would help me to get justice.”

Arzoo also accused him of hurling ‘casteist’ abuses at her, and that she started suffering ‘blackouts’. Siddharth responded to the accusations, “Let her say what she wants. I don’t want to say anything.”