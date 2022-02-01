Saba Azad is an actor-musician: Know more about the ‘mystery woman’ spotted with Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad is making news for reasons beyond her onscreen projects. The actor, who’s next be seen in SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys, has turned out to be the “mystery woman” exiting a restaurant in Mumbai along with Hrithik Roshan, springing into limelight in no time.

Just to jog your memories, Saba Azad has been a part of the industry for a few years now, though seen in select films and web shows, but very active in theatre. To start off, Saba is the niece of theatre giant Safdar Hashmi. Born in Delhi, she got introduced to the stage at an early age and went on to work with Hashmi’s Jana Natya Manch for a long time. Her collaborators there include Habib Tanvir, MK Raina, GP Deshpande and NK Sharma.

Saba is a trained Odissi dancer and has done several international tours for her performance. The 32-year-old also knows Latin, jazz, classical ballet and other contemporary forms.

Soon after school, Saba started appearing in short films, her first being director Ishaan Nair’s Guroor. She’s featured in TVCs for Cadbury, Vodafone, Pond’s, Maggi, Kit Kat, Tata Sky, Google, Sunsilk, Nescafe, Airtel, Clean & Clear, Westside and others.

Saba’s Bollywood debut happened in 2008 with Dil Kabaddi starring Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Rahul Bose and Konkona Sensharma. Her first film in the lead role was Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011, where she was paired opposite Saqib Saleem. Saba played Dingo in the Y-Films web series Ladies Room (2016).

Saba was seen in the short She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not, from Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq last year. She plays Parveen Irani, actor Jim Sarb’s love interest in Rocket Boys which releases on SonyLIV on February 4.

A singer-musician too, Saba has also sang tracks for Nautanki Saala, Dhoom, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Shaandaar, Main Aur Charles, Karwaan and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Saba is a part of Mumbai-based electro funk duo Madboy/Mink too.