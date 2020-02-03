My sensitivities to all religions will always be on point: Takht director Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s Takht will begin filming in March. Karan Johar’s Takht will begin filming in March.

Takht director Karan Johar on Monday said he is always mindful of sensitively representing different religions on screen.

Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others, tells a story set in the Mughal era. The film’s teaser and release date were unveiled on Sunday.

At the trailer launch of Karan Johar’s upcoming production Bhoot: The Haunted Ship on Monday, an indianexpress.com journalist asked the filmmaker how conscious he is about not indulging in Islamophobia in his films.

“My dear, you are talking to someone who has directed My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That’s something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this great country and the world.

“Sensitivity to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of. Takht is not a story I wrote. History wrote that story. I am only telling it,” Johar told reporters.

Recent Bollywood historicals like Tanhaji and Kesari were called out for endorsing Islamophobia and tweaking history to suit the narrative on screen.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist in Tanhaji, even opened up about the film’s problematic politics in a recent interview to Film Companion, saying it was not on point with its historical facts.

Takht, which will begin filming in March, also features Jahnvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd