My poem Aasman is relevant to times we are living in: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut says the motivation to write the poem Aasman was to help people get through the nationwide lockdown through her words. The Judgmental Hai Kya actor, who penned and shot Aasman at her Manali home, says the poem’s relevance lies in the fact that more than love it’s about perception.

“I thought this is a time when I can share what I have written, with the hope that it helps people during the lockdown. I wrote this poem a few days ago and shared it because I feel it is relevant to the times we are in. On the surface, it’s about love, but deep within, it’s about perceptions,” she said.

The actor remarked it felt like a good change to direct something “the way she wanted to” because there was no commercial value to it.

“A lot of people speak, write and understand Hindi, but people in some parts of the country, who understand the language, don’t necessarily speak, read or write it. So, I decided to recite the verses I had written.

“Also, I was missing the atmosphere of a shoot. My assistant Rizwan is here with me. I made a call sheet with time allocated for hair, make-up and steam-ironing clothes. We pretended to be like a little unit working on a set. It was a good change to be able to shoot things the way I wanted to because there were no commercials involved,” the National Award-winner said.

Kangana Ranaut added that some of her writings can become songs or ideas behind her prospective films. “I am a professional artiste, and I want to keep something for commercial purposes, too. The verses can become a poem, a song or the thought behind a film. You can do a lot on social media for people, but you can’t bring it all out there. For some of it, people have to wait and watch.”

