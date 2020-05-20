Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
COVID19

My poem Aasman is relevant to times we are living in: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut says some of her writings can become songs or ideas behind her prospective films.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: May 20, 2020 1:45:14 pm
Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga.

Actor Kangana Ranaut says the motivation to write the poem Aasman was to help people get through the nationwide lockdown through her words. The Judgmental Hai Kya actor, who penned and shot Aasman at her Manali home, says the poem’s relevance lies in the fact that more than love it’s about perception.

“I thought this is a time when I can share what I have written, with the hope that it helps people during the lockdown. I wrote this poem a few days ago and shared it because I feel it is relevant to the times we are in. On the surface, it’s about love, but deep within, it’s about perceptions,” she said.

The actor remarked it felt like a good change to direct something “the way she wanted to” because there was no commercial value to it.

“A lot of people speak, write and understand Hindi, but people in some parts of the country, who understand the language, don’t necessarily speak, read or write it. So, I decided to recite the verses I had written.

“Also, I was missing the atmosphere of a shoot. My assistant Rizwan is here with me. I made a call sheet with time allocated for hair, make-up and steam-ironing clothes. We pretended to be like a little unit working on a set. It was a good change to be able to shoot things the way I wanted to because there were no commercials involved,” the National Award-winner said.

Kangana Ranaut added that some of her writings can become songs or ideas behind her prospective films. “I am a professional artiste, and I want to keep something for commercial purposes, too. The verses can become a poem, a song or the thought behind a film. You can do a lot on social media for people, but you can’t bring it all out there. For some of it, people have to wait and watch.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hollywood takes the OTT route: Greyhound, Scoob, The Lovebirds and more
Hollywood takes the OTT route: Greyhound, Scoob, The Lovebirds and more

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement