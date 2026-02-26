‘My jaan’: Nick Jonas’ letter leaves Priyanka Chopra in tears amid The Bluff release, says he kept his promise

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always served couple goals. From cheering each other to openly expressing vulnerability, the couple has consistently redefined what modern partnership looks like. Priyanka was in for a surprise when she appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast, where a heartfelt letter Nick had written for her was read out.

Addressed simply as “My jaan,” the letter left Priyanka visibly emotional. Nick wrote, “I am constantly in awe of the person you are, it’s not the big titles, global icon, leader, force of nature. It’s how you show up as a mother, a daughter, a sister and my wife. The focus and thoughtfulness you bring every single day is something I try to live up to.”

Nick is ‘floored’ by how Priyanka is away from the spotlight

He then wrote about the person she is away from the spotlight, “Everyone sees the public side of you but who you are in the quiet moment is what really floors me. You have this incredible patience and listening that makes people completely safe. I have seen people who usually keep their guards way up just let it go all around you finding a kind of healing they didn’t know they needed. One of my favourite qualities about you is that you truly never judge and always find good in people.”

Nick also acknowledged the personal and professional challenges Priyanka has navigated over the years, “You are a leader in every sense and these last eight years, watching you take challenges that would have broken most people, whether on the set or navigating a massive life change of moving countries or blending two different worlds, you do it with fire that lights me up. You have stayed so close to your roots while adapting with the kindness that seems to never run out.”

He went on to express how proud he is of her, adding that he’s certain her father would feel the same pride. “I am so incredibly proud of you. I know that your dad is looking down with the same pride seeing the woman you continue to be.”

Nick calls Priyanka ‘centre of our universe’

Calling her the “centre of our universe,” he added that building a life together with her was “the greatest honour” and closed the note with, “I love you endlessly.”

"As you talk with Jay today and he better have those tissues ready, just know that Malti Marie and I are right there with you. You are the centre of our universe, building this life with you is the greatest honour I have, knowing that we are a team gives me a sense of peace, I can't ever describe. No matter what life throws at us, I know we can handle it together, I love you endlessly. Nick Jonas"

Priyanka’s reaction to Nick’s letter

The emotional moment left Priyanka teary-eyed as she responded with a smile, “He knows his wife.”

She then recalled a promise Nick made early in their relationship. “When he asked my mom for my hand in marriage ,which he did before he asked me, he said, ‘I promise your mom I will always keep you happy and that’s going to be my quest, your happiness, and I will always tell you how loved you are.’”

Priyanka shared that Nick hasn’t just said those words, he’s lived them. “You can just say that when you get married, but to keep up with it — he makes sure he tells me in little things.”

Nick’s letters written to Priyanka over the years

She revealed that she has preserved the many notes Nick has written to her over the years.

“I was pulling out cards from my memory drawer… all of these letters that Nick has written to me over the years and I put them all together. Right from the beginning, he just always told me… and it’s the simplest of things — tell your loved ones that they are loved. It makes such a difference.”

Ending the moment on a lighter note, Priyanka joked, “Marry a musician.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018 celebrating both a traditional Christian ceremony and a Hindu wedding. They later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.