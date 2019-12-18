Kamal Haasan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others react to Jamia unrest

A host of celebrities have reacted to the student protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (Instagram/kamalhaasan; Express photo by Gajendra Yadav). A host of celebrities have reacted to the student protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (Instagram/kamalhaasan; Express photo by Gajendra Yadav).

On Sunday, the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus was the site of clashes between the police and students over CAA. Bollywood stars had varied reactions to the turn of events. Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, who rose to fame with her directorial Lipstick Under My Burkha, supported the students in a series of tweets and condemned the police action.

Shrivastava tweeted, “I studied at Jamia. It is where I trained to be a filmmaker, where I met my best friends for life. It is the place that gave me hope and encouragement when I was a confused young girl trying to navigate my way through life. I have such fond memories. But today my heart is bleeding for the students of Jamia who have been mercilessly attacked on campus. This is wrong and cruel at every level. I stand in solidarity with the bravehearts of Jamia. I am praying for the students who are injured and fighting for their lives.”

She added, “Recover because we need you to live. India needs it’s students. Brave and fearless students are the future of the country. They are the only hope.”

At an event in Chennai, Kamal Haasan told reporters, “These people when they were young, those in power had done exactly the same thing. They had raised their voice. The young will have to be politically aware. There is nothing wrong with it. And these questions when stifled means democracy is in dangerous ICU.”

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and wrote, “My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act.”

Sonu Sood tweeted, “It’s sad to see what’s happening with the students around in our country, they are our future & it’s our duty to protect them. We should handle such issues in a peaceful way & make sure that our public properties are not destroyed. #Violence is not a solution!”

Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared his take on the subject as well on Facebook.

Bala actor Yami Gautam condemned the violence and wrote, “Keeping any political ideologies aside , it’s highly imperative to safeguard our human rights ! Whatever happened with these students ,these girls ,JUST NOT DONE ! Basic premise of democracy cannot be challenged & disrespected.”

Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter and wrote, “What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken.”

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest. With the students and their democratic rights to protest ! I condemn violence against protesting students!!!!”

Bhumi Pednekar wrote on Twitter, “Violence is not a tool to make our country better. We are a democracy and we have the power to exercise our fundamental rights in a rightful manner. What the students faced has shaken me and my heart goes out to them and I protest the way the situation was handled.”

“However, I’m also shocked seeing how the protest turned violent. Let’s aim to make our country better through dialogue, debate and dissent and keep our faith in democracy alive,” she added.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture on her Insta story which read, “Learn from students.”

A screenshot of Alia Bhatt’s Insta story. A screenshot of Alia Bhatt’s Insta story.

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to share her message which read, “Violence is 2 b condemned. Appeal 2 all protestors to remain peaceful & non violent. Do not succumb to provocation! Peaceful protest is your moral legitimacy. DO NOT get provoked! If u see anyone indulge in violence around u – STOP THEM! Peaceful principled protest is ONLY way.”

Parineeti Chopra called the violence ‘barbaric’ and tweeted, “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.”

Rakul Preet shared a post which read, “Freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of choice. Really makes me wonder if these are just for textbooks or do we really respect the rights of citizens in a democracy like ours. My heart goes out to the students in Delhi. Violence isn’t the solution. Where are we headed?”

Kubbra Sait posted on Twitter, “How is the #CAA2019 , affecting me? Those asking, need to revisit the constitution of India. Need to realise and understand that this country is great, based on the fact that we have embraced secularism like no one else. If we fail that, we fail as a whole.”

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, “Suspend. Rape. Burn. Clash. Mob. Violence. Ban. Lynch. Curfew. Silence. Protest. India.”

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his opinion on the issue as well and said he stands with the students and against violence.

Ayushmann Khurrana urged people to have faith in democracy.

Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, “Shocking messages of violence, tear gassing from #Jamia in #Delhi ! Why are students being treated like criminals? Why are hostels being tear gassed.. ??? What is going on #DelhiPolice ???? Shocking and shameful! #CABProtests.”

Konkona Sensharma also slammed the Delhi Police. “We are with the students! Shame on you, @DelhiPolice,” she tweeted.

Anubhav Sinha, the director behind films like Mulk and Article 15, tweeted, “When no one has the answers, students do. Look at history worldwide.”

Koena Mitra, however, endorsed the police. She quote-tweeted a purported video of the protests, writing, “Disgusting!! I support Delhi Police. That’s how you handle criminals. Mockery of tax payers money, nothing else, sick!! #CABProtests #Jamia #DelhiPolice #JamiaMilia.”

These pictures show what happened in Delhi on Sunday

Ranvir Shorey asked education and politics to be kept separate. He tweeted, “IMHO, educational institutions and campuses should be free of all politics. Education & politics together only breed criminals and hokey politicians in India. #CABPolitics.”

