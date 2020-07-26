My father’s words fill my empty nights in the hospital: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital. Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, remembered his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor took to Twitter on Sunday night to share a video in which he can be seen reciting a poem penned by his father.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, “बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गाया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । (Some moments of my father’s poem. He used to sing just like this at gatherings of poets. I miss him dearly during my loneliness in the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights)”

T 3606 – बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गाया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । pic.twitter.com/KmSJoliQmz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2020

In his blog on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan said coronavirus takes a toll on the mental health of the patient as one is kept away from other humans.

He also pointed out the stigma of having tested COVID-19 positive is something which a patient may wrestle with once the institutional isolation is over.

“Does it have an effect psychologically mentally? Psychologists say it does. Patients after release are tempered, they are given to consultation with professional mind talkers.

“They are afraid to be in public for fear or apprehension of being treated differently, treated as one that has carried the disease, a pariah syndrome. Driving them into deeper depression and in the loneliness that they have just come out of,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd