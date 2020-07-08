My family has launched more new talent than entire industry combined: Pooja Bhatt on nepotism

Pooja Bhatt shares her opinion on nepotism in Bollywood. Pooja Bhatt shares her opinion on nepotism in Bollywood.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, whose family has been at the receiving end of criticism in the debate around nepotism, says people should first check facts about how her father Mahesh Bhatt’s production house, Vishesh Films, has launched more outsiders than the whole film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14 has reignited the nepotism debate, with many actors and writers calling out the industry’s bias towards artistes from film families. Sushant’s family has launched Nepometer, an app designed to tell the ratio of star kids and independent artistes in a film.

Pooja Bhatt’s upcoming venture, Sadak 2, which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, produced by her uncle Mukesh Bhatt and co-stars sister Alia Bhatt, has been rated 98 per cent on the Nepometer and consequently, criticised.

Weighing in on the debate, Pooja today reminded people of the time when her family was accused of a bone to pick with established stars because they would only launch outside talent.

“Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians, than the entire film industry combined, I can only laugh. Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does.

“There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak,” Pooja Bhatt wrote.

Mentioning Kangana Ranaut, who has time and again raised voice against nepotism, in a separate tweet, Pooja wrote that Vishesh Films backed her because they saw in her a talented actor.

Kangana made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu-directed Gangster in 2006.

“As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in ‘Gangster’. Yes, Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours,” Pooja Bhatt tweeted.

In another tweet, the actor-director revealed Mahesh Bhatt has launched an aspiring musician, Suniljeet, with Sadak 2.

“Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72. A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father.”

Pooja Bhatt, in a closing remark, wrote it’s a tragedy if people in the industry, who have benefited from the support provided by her family, have forgotten their beginnings.

“Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours. Have a great day!“ she concluded.

