My back’s just fine: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is said to have hurt his back while grooving to a peppy number for ‘Tevar’, says he’s fine.

“Ok for the record me n my back r just fine…one of the most random articles I have read recently about myself.. Btw Tevar’s last day today,” Arjun posted on his Twitter page Thursday.

He was shooting the song sequence with Shruti Haasan.

Earlier, Arjun had suffered a prolapsed cervical disc while shooting for “Gunday” and the pain in his neck aggravates sometimes.

While speaking to IANS sometime back, Arjun had said “it was one of those action injuries when you think you’re young enough, and then suddenly your body tells you – ‘No, you can’t handle everything’.”

